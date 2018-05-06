Last Man on Earth finale: Will Forte on THAT cliffhanger — and the show's future

Warning: This story contains plot details from the season 4 finale of The Last Man on Earth, “Cancun, Baby,” which aired Sunday night.

Oh, farts, indeed.

In the season 4 finale of The Last Man on Earth, Tandy (Will Forte) and his fellow survivors packed up their belongings, unsuccessfully blew up the Zihuatanejo drug-and-death-hiding mansion — a.k.a. the gingerbread house of corpses, a.k.a. the raging carnival of horrors — and optimistically set their sights on Cancun. Or, as Gail (Mary Steenburgen) kept calling it, “Cancun, baby!” But then the group pit-stopped at a farm in Tapachula, which Tandy and Mike (Jason Sudeikis) had previously located on their heat-seeking map and found a gaggle of goats (but not those humans living underneath the field). After spotting a yellow lab while he was sadly burying Clancy the robot dog, Tandy had an epic epiphany and persuaded the coastal-focused group that this plot of paradise right here — what with its abundant fruit trees, goats, and non-robot dog — was actually the better place to permanently settle. Or, as he would call it, to “make like a tree and put some roots down.” But when he said contentedly, “It finally feels like things are going to be okay,” one by one, his fellow survivors (minus Mike, who said goodbye again) piled out of the train-carrying truck and urged him to come have a look. “I mean, there’s just something peaceful about being in the place where you know you’re going to,” he continued, “… die.”

That last word was uttered as he too caught a glimpse of a most unsettling sight: dozens of gas-mask-wearing individuals, surrounding the group from every angle. Who are they? What do they want? What do Mike’s armpit hairs smell like? Is this possibly the last episode of the ever-daring post-apocalyptic comedy that we might see, given its struggle in the ratings? Put on your goggles and unsoft hats as these questions and more are tackled by Last Man creator and star Will Forte.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: So, these people in gas masks seem super-friendly and not ominous in any way.

WILL FORTE: I certainly don’t want to give any spoilers away. … We don’t know exactly what would happen, but we do have a really fun idea for what would happen with these people that we’ve seen. It’s kind of exciting. This was a pitch that was talked about for years and years, and I always was nervous about it and wanted to prolong it for as long as possible, because I always loved the idea. But I didn’t want to make that move too early, because the show changes to something else by having that amount of people show up. But finally, it seemed long enough into our run to make that move, and the way that somebody came up with the pitch made me realize that, “Oh, okay, I’m totally comfortable with this.” It feels very much like our show the way we would handle this — if we were given the chance to go to a fifth season — but also an exciting way to close off the season.

How much of a threat do they pose to our group? And given that they all are in masks and have been living underground, can we assume that they think the virus may still be active?

I can’t really answer the question as to the threat. Right now I want people to think that it will pose a tremendous threat. Fred Armisen [played] a cannibal serial killer and he certainly didn’t seem that threatening, so we definitely want to strike that balance between threat and comedy, and we’ll do what we feel like is the right thing. But at this point, we definitely don’t want to turn the show into straight drama. The tone of the show should remain roughly the same — although we skip around from tone to tone at times — but certainly it’s a new situation our characters are in with this amount of people coming out. I think it will be handled in the same way that most of our situations are.

We put those gas masks on them for a reason — to make them seem more ominous. Another reason is we probably would want to cast some super-kick-ass person. We’ve been having so much fun with the people that we got to work with this year, Kristen [Wiig] and Jason [Sudeikis] and Fred and Chris Elliott, so we would most likely want to try to bring whoever we can — the most exciting person we could get — so that helps with that.

Or maybe they’re all famous people, and based on past experience, they’ll live no longer than 10 seconds and we’re about to see mass carnage?

Well, I guess it depends on how many famous people we can get. In a perfect world, we have Jack Nicholson, Bono — just as many people as we can get — and nine of the 10 get shot and killed immediately, but then the one person we somehow can rope in for a three-episode arc will live and we’ll go from there. This situation is really fun for us because it’s so open-ended that we can really do anything. It’s kind of like at the end of season 2, in which the three people were showing up in hazmat suits on the boat. At that point, we had no idea who were going to be the three people we didn’t know — we had no idea — so it was really fun to figure that out, and I think it’d be just fun to figure out who’s the leader of this group and what is this group all about. [The writers and I] are all on the same page in terms of who this group is, what they represent, and how we’re going to deal with them.

And what have you heard back from Bono and Jack Nicholson’s reps at this point?

They’re saying definite maybes. Jack Nicholson is signed up, tell Fox and 20th [Century Fox Television, which produces the show] that Jack Nicholson is signed up. Say you heard it from somebody else, obviously.

Sure. Speaking of death, any more info on Hugh Laurie’s demise? Was he a fighter to the end?

Oh yes. He was House, yeah. For a second, I got really nervous, because I thought you were saying that Hugh Laurie actually died. It made me really sad for a second. I met him at SNL when he hosted. The interactions I did have with him, I really liked him.

Shouldn’t Melissa [January Jones] have forced Jasper [Keith L. Williams] to come with the group when they left Zihuatanejo? Isn’t it a little cruel to leave a kid by himself there, even if he’s been given a self-driving car with coordinates to Cancun?

Yeah, we probably should’ve. Nobody could look at us and say, “Oh, what responsible people.”

And now that they’re not going to Cancun, don’t they need to double back to let him know that the plans have changed?

That’s a good question. So much thought goes into this stuff, and we debated this stuff forever,. At a certain point, though, things can get crazy, you have to finish the episode, and then all of a sudden it’s like, “Yeah, let’s do this,” and toward the end of the season especially, we write as many as we can before we start, develop a little bit of a pad, and before you know it, you’re just scrambling to get an episode out. This year, I feel like we’re a little more ahead of the game, but we love Keith, the kid who plays Jasper, so certainly he will be involved in some way. I’m sure we will cross paths from him again.

Are Mike and Jasper now the group’s hope for rescue?

I mean, if you’re thinking about that, then you have to think about Kristen Wiig, you have to think about Chris Elliott, who else is out there. Who knows? Lewis [Kenneth Choi] could still be alive, maybe he survived the plane crash. Probably not.

