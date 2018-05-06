It’s official: Ser Gregor “The Moutain” Clegane is the strongest man in the world.

Game of Thrones actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson won the annual World’s Strongest Man competition in the Philippines on Sunday.

The 29-year-old athlete and actor competed in tests of strength for two days, with events that included pulling a bus (he actually came in second in that particular contest, but still racked up enough points to win the overall title).

Here’s Björnsson on the podium, the first time he’s won this award:

Here’s a shot from the bus pull featuring a different athlete:

LOOK: The Bus Pull kicked off the last day of The @WorldsStrongest Man at the Diliman campus of the University of the Philippines! Two more events remain to determine who will win the title! #WSM #itsmorefuninthephilippines pic.twitter.com/lUr9esnHLb — Visit Philippines (@TourismPHL) May 6, 2018

Björnsson set strongman records before, including recently deadlifting more than 1,000 pounds:

No wonder Prince Oberyn didn’t stand a chance!

Björnsson will be in the final season of Game of Thrones, airing on HBO in 2019.