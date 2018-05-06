Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Sunday’s episode of Deception. Read at your own risk!

Cameron faced new challenges in his bid to get one step ahead of the Mystery Woman during Sunday’s episode of Deception.

In a bid to get the Deception team reinstated, Cameron takes it upon himself to solve a case, ultimately helping to arrest a corrupt police detective. But Cameron also had to win back the trust of Kay, who admits she was genuinely scared when Cameron was suffocating during last week’s hour. Does that mean she actually has feelings for him?

“Yes,” executive producer Chris Fedak tells EW, before adding: “She sees him as a partner, a friend. But I do think she was more affected by Cameron almost dying in [episode] 108 than she expected. It shook her. Her anger toward him wasn’t only about his betrayal, but concern for what could have happened.”

Cameron also makes nice with the team, vowing to no longer keep secrets from them. That forces Gunter to reveal the discovery of a secret vault belonging to Cameron’s late grandfather Alistair Black, who has threatened to kill whoever goes looking for whatever the Mystery Woman seeks. “I guess you could say that he built the ‘security system’ that protects the ‘something’ MW seeks,” Fedak says. “Yep, little Lost reference for you there. Can’t help myself.”

To top it all off, when Johnny returned to prison, his fellow criminals looked at him as a rat — one even (unsuccessfully) tried to kill him. But when his attacker later ends up dead, Johnny is the prime suspect. “Johnny has a dark side, but not that dark,” Fedak says of Johnny’s innocence. “At least, not yet.”

Deception airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.