Laura Benanti's Melania Trump needs French President Macron to save her

Laura Benanti’s Melania Trump is sitting up in the White House waiting for her Disney prince to come rescue her. That prince, Benanti joked, is French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Is the First Lady a prisoner of the White House?” Stephen Colbert asked his audience on The Late Show Friday. After all, Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron, told Le Monde (as translated by The Guardian), Trump is “actually really fun” but that “she can’t even open a window at the White House. She can’t go outside. She’s much more constrained than I am. I go out every day in Paris.”

Benanti reprised her Trump impersonation to denounce that assertion as “fake news.”

“There is no need for me to open a window,” she added, “at least until my hair grows out long enough for Emmanuel Macron to climb up and save me. Grow!”

In the meantime, Trump bought a new hat to keep her husband at bay. Colbert showed the fictional First Lady footage of the real Melania Trump’s hat blocking President Trump from kissing her. “I just happen to enjoy high fashion,” Benanti’s Trump said. “In fact, I bought a new hat today” — a straw one covered in barbed wire.

Trump also uses a mop with googly eyes to stand in for her at events, though she admits she should probably upgrade to the wax statue from Madame Tussauds.

Watch Benanti’s full appearance on The Late Show in the video above.