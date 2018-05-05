Bill Maher defends Amy Schumer’s I Feel Pretty against ‘peak snowflake’ critics

Bill Maher was perplexed by some of the criticism Amy Schumer received for her new film I Feel Pretty. So, he decided to bring back a segment dubbed “Explaining Jokes to Idiots” — “where we explain to idiots jokes they missed because they’re idiots.”

“Tonight I’d like to examine the reaction to Amy Schumer’s new film I Feel Pretty, which the professionally offended have decided that even though it’s a film by women filmmakers presenting a pro-woman message, it does it the wrong way!” he began on Real Time Friday night. “Amy helped wrong! Even though she really just remade The Nutty Professor, where someone not thin and not cool magically sees themselves as better looking and gains confidence — except when Eddie Murphy did it, he didn’t have the purity police up his ass.”

I Feel Pretty is a comedy written and directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein. Schumer produced the film and starred as Renee, an insecure woman with body-perception issues who wakes up from a head injury and sees herself as the most beautiful woman on the planet.

Maher noted how critics called the film’s message of empowerment “questionable” and a perpetuation of “fat shaming,” while another judged the film’s concept off of the trailer alone as “frankly exhausting.”

“Exhausted by a movie trailer. I think we’ve reached peak snowflake,” he said.

To those wondering why the producers of I Feel Pretty cast Schumer and not a woman of color for the lead, Maher said, “I don’t know, maybe ’cause they thought since it’s an Amy Schumer movie they oughta have Amy Schumer in it?”

The host garnered some claps and audible gasps when he mocked these claims with a spoof poster of 13 Going on 30 Years a Slave, which he then followed up by saying, “You can be white and still have a life where you pray for death — just ask Melania.”

“Can’t we just sit in a movie theater, unclench our a—holes for two hours, and laugh at what it is instead of dissecting it for what it is not?” Maher asked. “Movie reviews, they’re not even reviews anymore. They’re just, ‘How come you made the movie you made and not the movie I would’ve made if I had talent, which I don’t?'”

Schumer thanked Maher over Instagram for speaking out in defense of I Feel Pretty.

“People are showing up to and loving #ifeelpretty despite all of the odd projection and rage that started back with the trailer and continued by people who haven’t even seen the movie,” she wrote. “How are people allowed to review a movie you haven’t seen? The reviews by 80 percent white men. How about a little diversity in reviewers for a female film? I hope everyone enjoys it but it’s to make women laugh and feel better.”

Watch Maher’s full segment in the clip above.