FX orders first season of What We Do in the Shadows TV show

Will werewolves still not be “swearwolves” on the small screen?

FX has announced that it has ordered the first season of What We Do in the Shadows, a half-hour comedy series from co-creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, based on the pair’s 2014 mockumentary about vampires (and werewolves). The small screen version of What We Do in the Shadows will be set in New York and follow three vampires who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years. The show stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, and Harvey Guillen, and its executive producers are Clement, Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, and Garrett Basch. The 10-episode debut season will air on FX in the spring of 2019.

Watch the trailer for the original What We Do in the Shadows above and some (foul-mouthed) footage of Matt Berry from his U.K. sitcom Toast of London, below.