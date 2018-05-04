Sweetbitter cast dishes on restaurant boot-camp, and why the show isn't set in 2018

The origin story of Sweetbitter, Stephanie Danler’s best-selling novel, is so perfectly New York fairy tale that its become myth: Danler was a waitress with a novel who recognized a customer as a publishing executive. She approached him, he offered to read her book, and literary magic was made.

“That’s a really simplified version of what happened,” Danler tells EW at a lunch with the cast of her book’s upcoming adaptation on STARZ. “I had nine meetings set up with publishers, and I was waiting tables, and I think because my book was about to be read by people — it was out in the publishing world — I looked to him, and I was like, ‘You’re an editor, aren’t you? Where do you work again?’… And he very generously said he would read it and he texted me two days later to ask for a meeting. And we ended up going with a pre-empt with Knopf.”

Two years after the novel’s publication, the story of 22-year-old Tess (Ella Purnell) finding her way as a server in New York City found its way to the big screen, with Danler writing and producing, and Stuart Zicherman as showrunner.

And though some in the cast (like Evan Jonigkeit) had experience in the restaurant world, almost every actor — including extras — needed training in order to plausibly navigate the fine dining world.

“We had a front-of-house and back-of-house boot camp run by former co-workers of mine from Union Square Café,” explains Danler. “They went through all the steps of service, the three-plate carry, how to set a table, how to clear, and then for Caitlin [FitzGerald], a lot of wine opening. For Tom [Sturridge, who plays the bad-boy Jake], a lot of oyster shucking. Ella we just let be terrible, because it’s part of her character.”

“I broke everything all the time!” Purnell adds.

Another challenge for Purnell was the iconic scene where Jake gives her an oyster for the first time. “I’m allergic to fish, so it was quite traumatic, if I can say that,” she reveals. (Purnell shot the scene with fake oysters that were actually made of tiramisu.)

One more tricky scene involved Purnell holding three plates on her arms while being …distracted by Jonigkeit’s Will providing some southern pleasure. “Those were wax plates,” Purnell revealed. “I have zero upper body strength. I would have literally killed Evan if I were holding real plates. They tried to make me hold the plates, and I was like, ‘Guys this is dangerous. I will drop them.’”

Fortunately, there were no major head injuries, but the cast and crew were working with real knives and cookware, actually cooking in the background and preparing real food in order to make the scenes look authentic. “The set was fully functional. We could have opened as a restaurant,” says Zicherman.

Although Sweetbitter doesn’t look like a period piece, it is: Danler’s story and the television adaptation are both set in 2006.

“For about three minutes, we talked about moving the show to 2018, but it would change the experience for Tess,” Zicherman said. “If you walk into any fine dining establishment in the world right now, and you walk past the bar, everyone is looking at their phone, no one is talking to each other, or talking to the bartender.

“The show is so much about coming to new places and experiencing them, and if you come to a new place but you’re connected with this or that, your phone, Twitter, Instagram, friends of friends — you’re not alone, you’re not experiencing it,” he continues. “It doesn’t look that different, except in the way people actually look at each other.”

Sweetbitter premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on STARZ.