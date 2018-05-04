Superhero Insider: A Worldkiller, Mystery Girl, and more deliver surprises

Each week, we break down the biggest moments from Supergirl, The Flash, and Arrow— both here on EW.com and on SiriusXM’s EW Live every Friday during Superhero Insider.

This week, Supergirl introduced another Worldkiller, The Flash dropped a major hint about Mystery Girl’s identity, and two familiar faces returned to Arrow. Here are the highlights:

Supergirl

Dean Buscher/The CW

Pestilence’s debut was probably one of the more fascinating Worldkiller tales purely because her human alter ego was basically a psycho who was all for cleansing the world. Hence, Kara’s attempts to appeal to her humanity were all for naught. Honestly can say I didn’t see that coming. I know they’re saving the showdown for next week’s “Trinity” hour, but I would’ve liked to see a little bit more of the Worldkillers using their combined powers at the end of the hour. —Natalie Abrams

The Flash

You guys, I now almost think The Flash is laying it on a little thick with the hints that the Mystery Girl is the daughter of Barry and Iris — her super speed was literally a mix of Barry’s yellow and Iris’ purple. However, I’d be remiss not to point out the How I Met Your Mother-esque moment of Mystery Girl noting that Cecile is 21 days away from giving birth. She says, “Time is precious and right now is all we’ve got.” So ominous, right? — N.A.

Arrow

Dean Buscher/The CW

Colin Donnell returned to Arrow this week and used his brief time on screen to remind us just how much we missed Tommy Merlyn (who was actually Christopher Chance, a.k.a. Human Target, in disguise). I had forgotten just how charming the young Merlyn could be until he took the stand pretending to be the Green Arrow. While the Tommy/Chance twist wasn’t surprising, the same can’t be said of when Chance impersonated the judge in Oliver’s trial at the end of the episode in order to clear Oliver’s name, which I didn’t see coming. Hopefully, we’ll get more Chance action in season 7! (Yes, Chance wants more Chance). —Chancellor Agard

