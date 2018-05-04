So this is what we’ve come to.

An ABC prime-time comedy star and an adult film actress who allegedly had an affair with the president of the United States are feuding on Twitter about anal sex.

The latest in the Stormy Daniels vs. Roseanne Barr feud started, of course, with Patricia Arquette (just go with it for now, it pays off). See, the Boyhood actress came to the defense of Daniels on Twitter after the porn star was, per usual, getting slut-shamed by the Twitter troves. First, Daniels tweeted this (Note there’s some NSFW language coming, as you should expect):

Have you seen my tits? (Of course, you have) I don't jog anywhere. So I'll just sit here, sipping my coffee and talking shit. Xoxo https://t.co/fnsJ5SVcO2 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) May 3, 2018

Then a user named Sassy Southern Diva — who has since deleted her tweet — replied with: “You’re disgusting and do not represent classy women AT ALL. Your fifteen minutes of fame will be up soon and we will all be thrilled when that day comes!”

Sassy Southern Diva also tagged in Roseanne Barr with her reply, because, of course, let’s absolutely get her opinion on this.

If you’re wondering where Patricia Arquette comes in, it’s next, because then she interjected this:

Following this logic -If she doesn’t represent “classy women” I guess that means the President represents classless men? Hmm. Interesting. .. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 4, 2018

Which is trying to help Stormy and yet at the same time sort of suggests that porn stars and presidents should be held to the same standard. And now here comes Barr, who seemingly wants to prove that Daniels is not classy:

she's known for anal porn scenes. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 4, 2018

[…]

To which Daniels shot back:

I don't even do anal movies, you ignorant twat. That's like saying you are known for your beautiful rendition of The Star Spangled Banner. https://t.co/azOOZMDGdw — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) May 4, 2018

…referring, of course, to Barr’s infamously bad rendition of the National Anthem in 1990 where she was booed off the field, grabbed her crotch and spat.

And that brings you up to date. Here are some thoughts: