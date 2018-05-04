Power returns in July to Starz with the “most hard-hitting season yet,” promises creator Courtney A. Kemp.

The über-producer — who’s also busy preparing the Get Christie Love pilot for fall consideration on ABC — told fans at a special event in West Hollywood, CA Thursday to expect “strange bedfellows” in season 5.

“Obviously we left the audience in a very specific place with the three guys coming together,” Kemp said of Omari Hardwick’s Ghost, 50 Cent’s Kanan, and Joseph Sikora’s Tommy, all of whom attended the same event. “You’ve got those three guys, and you’ll see two other characters who may have a relationship as well. It’s a season of strange bedfellows, different pairings of people that come together in different ways.”

When fans last left the show, Ghost’s son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) killed the undercover cop who fatally shot his sister Raina. Rather than watch her son go down, Tasha (Naturi Naughton) was ready to take the blame, instead. The new season will open with three basic questions, Kemp teased.

“How does Tariq get out of this, and is Tasha going to go down? And what is in plain sight that everyone is going to ignore?”

Power returns Sunday, July 1, at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.