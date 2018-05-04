Patton Oswalt on when we might see a Ratatouille sequel

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Patton Oswalt has lent his voice to projects such as BoJack Horseman, The Goldbergs, and the upcoming The Secret Life of Pets 2 but don’t expect him to reprise his Ratatouille role as beloved rat Remy unless the right script comes along.

During the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, the actor shared his thoughts on a possible sequel.

“I don’t want there to be a sequel just to do a sequel. I want it to be if Brad Bird comes up with a truly great story. Then we’ll do it,” Patton explains, pointing out the 14-year gap between Bird’s The Incredibles and its upcoming sequel (opening June 15).

