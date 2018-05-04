NBC orders medical drama New Amsterdam to series

NBC is the first network to get a jump on upfronts, picking up medical drama New Amsterdam to series, EW has learned.

Inspired by America’s oldest public hospital Bellevue, the series stars The Blacklist alum Ryan Eggold as a new medical director of the institution, who aims to shake things up. New Amsterdam is also inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer’s memoir, Twelve Patients: Life & Death at Bellevue Hospital.

Here’s the official logline for the project: “This unique medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. How can he help? Well, the doctors and staff have heard this before. Not taking ‘no’ for an answer, Dr. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and under appreciated hospital — the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the President of the United States under one roof — and return it to the glory that put it on the map.”

The cast also includes Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine.

David Schulner will write and executive produce the series. Kate Dennis directed and executive produced the pilot, while Peter Horton is also an executive producer. Manheimer will also produce.

Stay tuned for more new series pickups, renewals and cancellations.