Kris Jenner opens up about Kanye West's recent behavior

Leave it to the ultimate momager to give a very professional and vague answer about Kanye West’s recent antics.

On Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host asks Kris Jenner what has been going on lately with her son-in-law. “Is he okay?” questions DeGeneres.

“Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him forever,” responds Jenner. “And, I know that he will explain himself in his own way.”

Since that clears up exactly nothing, she does go on to add: “I think that anything he does—and I just think this is important to say is—he always does things with really good intentions. So, I’m going to let him explain himself when the time is ready and I just keep rolling on trying to keep up… with the Kardashians.” Aren’t we all, Kris.

West has been tweeting up a storm of late, voicing his support for President Donald Trump (who he dubs his “boy”) and even suggesting that slavery was “a choice” in a recent TMZ interview.

Sadly for the Kardashian klan, that’s not the only drama going on within the family unit at the moment. Jenner also opened up about her daughter Khloe, who recently gave birth to a daughter just days after a video leaked showing her baby daddy Tristan Thompson cheating on her.

“Khloe is amazing,” says Jenner when DeGeneres asks her about the scandal. “She’s just concentrating on that; just being a mom, her baby… She’s so excited about motherhood and trying to get the nursing thing down… She’s figuring it out one day at a time.”

When DeGeneres asks about the video showing him cheating and asks how the family responded, Jenner responded: “I think we do what we always do, and that’s spring into action with love and we all hopped on a plane and flew to Cleveland because that’s what we know to do. I’m there to support my kids no matter what happens. And I just do the best I can, just like anybody else would for their family.”

There was one good thing about the timing of the scandal; it meant the family was already on their way when Khloe went into labor and gave birth “within a few hours of them arriving.”

Like Jenner says, “You can’t write this stuff.”

Watch the full clips above.