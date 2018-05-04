Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke is engaged

Lynette Rice
May 04, 2018 at 12:15 AM EDT

The ballroom just gained another bride-to-be.

Cheryl Burke, a longtime pro on Dancing with the Stars, announced vis Instagram Thursday that she’s getting hitched to actor Matthew Lawrence (Girl Meets World, Melissa & Joey). The two had been dating for over a year.

“OMG! So far so good for 34!,” Burke wrote of her age and newly-acquired bling.

While Burke can’t be found on the current season of DWTS: Athlete’s Edition (sad!), fans can find her on PeopleTV. She co-hosts the new show Chatter.

 

