Descendants 3 is adding to its pool of baddies.

The Disney Channel Original Movie is going to New Orleans for some new faces for its third outing, bringing aboard The Princess and the Frog’s voodoo villain Dr. Facilier and his daughter Celia, EW can exclusively reveal. Newcomer Jadah Marie will play Celia, while Jamal Sims joins the cast as Facilier. Sims also already serves as choreographer on Descendants 3, working with executive producer and director Kenny Ortega.

There is still more casting news to come. but many cast members have already been announced including Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, China Anne McClain, Mitchell Hope, Thomas Doherty, Dylan Playfair, and Anna Cathcart.

Descendants 3 is set to hit Disney Channel sometime in summer 2019.