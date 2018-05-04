First look: Blindspot heads to South Africa in season finale

Blindspot is going back to its roots in the upcoming season 3 finale — and EW has an exclusive first look.

As the race to take down Crawford intensifies, Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) will hunt Roman (Luke Mitchell) back to where it all started: South Africa.

“South Africa has always been such an incredibly important part of the Blindspot mythology,” executive producer Martin Gero tells EW. “It was an amazing privilege to film this final episode in Cape Town where we…. well, I don’t want to spoil it. You should just watch.”

Blindspot fans may recall that Jane and Roman were born in South Africa under the names Alice and Ian Kruger, respectively. After witnessing the deaths of their parents, the two were kidnapped and taken to an orphanage that was actually an academy that trained child soldiers. The two were eventually rescued by Shepherd (Michelle Hurd) and renamed Remi and Roman.

Blindspot‘s season finale will air Friday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.