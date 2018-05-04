Blindspot: Patterson's name revealed — sort of!

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Friday’s episode of Blindspot. Read at your own risk!

The FBI got a new lead on Crawford during Friday’s episode of Blindspot, but — let’s be real — the hour was truly about the near-reveal of Patterson’s real name.

After Roman (Luke Mitchell) destroyed the tattoo database last week, Patterson (Ashley Johnson) calls in her father for help. The team was pleasantly surprised to learn that her pops is none other than Bill Nye the Science Guy, who swiftly confirms that “Patterson” is, in fact, Patterson’s last name. Patterson’s first name, however, still alludes us.

“I mean, we gotta keep some things a mystery, no?!” executive producer Martin Gero tells EW. “We gave you some new information! The sound of the first letter of her name. I feel like that’s a fair deal? That’s way more than we ever have.”

True, Bill Nye did try to say her name, which seemed to start with the letter W, but she cut him off. “It does sound like that, doesn’t it?” Gero confirms. “Hmmm.”

Elsewhere during the hour, Roman’s progressing illness caused him to have hallucinations of Jane, from whom he notes he’s keeping a secret that she’ll learn soon enough. “Roman is really sick, and it’s getting worse and worse,” Gero notes. “His hallucination tells him he should probably tell Jane about it. I’ll leave you to wonder why.”

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.