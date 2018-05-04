First look: The Blacklist to reveal game-changing secret in finale

To read more scoop on this year’s season finales, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Will Raymond Reddington’s secrets finally spill out on The Blacklist?

It’s been nearly a year since Mr. Kaplan unearthed a mysterious suitcase full of bones that put the fear of god in Red (James Spader). And yet, we’re on the precipice of another finale and still no closer to understanding why he’d go to such great lengths to protect this secret — particularly from Liz (Megan Boone), whose husband Tom (Ryan Eggold) was killed in pursuit of the truth.

Here’s the good news: The upcoming season 5 finale will finally provide the answers that Liz, and the audience, have sought. But be careful what you wish for, as executive producer Jon Bokenkamp cautions that the explosive truth has bigger ramifications than fans realize.

“Our upcoming season finale is built around a major reveal that’s been closely guarded since the inception of The Blacklist,” Bokenkamp tells EW. “Through the years we’ve alluded to it, and built the history surrounding it, so I think ardent fans of the show are going to see the truth snap into focus in a way they haven’t before. Not only is this twist going to blow up the show, but it’s going to change everything we do moving forward.”

Check out an exclusive photo from the season finale, which will air May 16.

Will Hart/NBC

The Blacklist airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.