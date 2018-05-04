American Idol renewed: Katy Perry & Co. all set to return

The results are in… and American Idol will return for a second season on ABC.

On Friday, the network announced a renewal for the singing competition series, while also revealing that judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, will be all be back.

“Y’ALL! I’m having TWO much fun to stop now… so why don’t we keep it going!?” tweeted Perry. “EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE that @lukebryanofficial, @lionelrichie, @ryanseacrest and yours truly will be BACK with another season of #AmericanIdol on @ABCnetwork.”

Bryan, Richie, and Seacrest also shared their excitement on social media.

After 15 seasons on Fox, American Idol returned in March on a new network with a new set of judges. The current season will crown the latest winner on May 21.