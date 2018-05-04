American Idol renewed: Katy Perry & Co. all set to return

Derek Lawrence
May 04, 2018 at 02:51 PM EDT

The results are in… and American Idol will return for a second season on ABC.

On Friday, the network announced a renewal for the singing competition series, while also revealing that judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, will be all be back.

“Y’ALL! I’m having TWO much fun to stop now… so why don’t we keep it going!?” tweeted Perry. “EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE that @lukebryanofficial, @lionelrichie, @ryanseacrest and yours truly will be BACK with another season of #AmericanIdol on @ABCnetwork.”

Bryan, Richie, and Seacrest also shared their excitement on social media.

After 15 seasons on Fox, American Idol returned in March on a new network with a new set of judges. The current season will crown the latest winner on May 21.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now