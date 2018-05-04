Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Friday’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as well as Avengers: Infinity War. Read at your own risk. Seriously. Spoilers are coming.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. dropped yet another mention of the events of Avengers: Infinity War, possibly teasing that the fates of half of the film’s heroes could befall our beloved S.H.I.E.L.D. agents as well.

During Friday’s episode, the newly powered Graviton (Adrian Pasdar) demanded an audience with The Confederacy, a cabal of alien factions that had been protecting Earth from an incoming evil. However, they’ve actually just been extorting Earth’s resources ahead of an impending attack by Thanos and his forces, which a Kree leader notes is currently taking place.

This is the second mention of the events of Infinity War in as many weeks. S.H.I.E.L.D. ally Tony Caine made a passing reference to Daisy last week about the weird events happening in New York, which was clearly a nod to — Infinity War spoiler warning — Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) and Spider-Man’s (Tom Holland) battle against the Black Order at the top of the film.

Though Infinity War‘s timeline is a little murky, some have speculated that it takes place over roughly 24 hours. Since the fight in New York took place in daylight, and Caine’s mention came at night, there should still be a good chunk of time before Thanos’ forces arrive — in daylight — in Wakanda.

Here’s what this means: More Infinity War mentions could be in store on S.H.I.E.L.D. as the season potentially culminates with a direct tie to the jaw-dropping film ending, in which half of the universe’s population disappears with a snap of Thanos’ Infinity gauntlet-wearing fingers.

For the record, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has not yet been renewed for season 6, which presents an interesting conundrum. Should the season-ender serve as a series finale — which the executive producers previously said it could — having half the team potentially disappear in a cloud of dust would be a pretty heartbreaking way to end the series, particularly because it would mean no closure for certain fan-favorites. But if the show is renewed, and the show does close the season with a direct connection to Infinity War, it would mean sidelining some of the cast during season 6 before the inevitable resurrection of most, if not all, of the missing heroes in next May’s Avengers follow-up.

In the meantime, Graviton believes he can save the Earth by cultivating the gravitonium beneath its surface, a plan he got from a Kree whose surname is Kasius, a.k.a the father of the ruthless Kree dictator who enslaves humanity in the future. He ends the hour in possession of Daisy, whom Kasius had dubbed The Destroyer of Worlds in the future. Also, Graviton’s plan sounds a lot like what probably ends up causing the destruction of the Earth, so, you know, the future isn’t looking too bright.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.