Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt channels Mary Tyler Moore in season 4 first look

Kimmy Schmidt is ready to make her mark on the world and start a new career as the HR manager at the startup company, Giztoob — but first, a song!

In an exclusive first look video of the upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) gets ready to face her first day at a new job. All in her unique and upbeat Kimmy manner, she puts on clashing, colorful clothing, joyfully tosses her hat into the air (it gets stuck on a tree branch alongside many other she’s previously flung) and high-fives her fellow employees.

The clip takes on the style of a ’90s main title opening sequence as Jane Krakowski, who plays socialite Jacqueline White, sings an original song titled “Little Girl, Big City” (with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Sam Means) that has a decidedly Mary Tyler Moore-esque vibe to it. Unfortunately for Kimmy, the track and her good mood come to a screeching halt when she is tasked with firing an employee as soon as she sits down at her desk. But, we’re sure she’ll handle it just fine, after all, they don’t call her “unbreakable” for nothing!

Check out these exclusive first look pics of the fourth season (where everyone looks mildly horrified) below.

The first half of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 4 drops May 30 on Netflix.