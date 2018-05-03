Calling all Stranger Things fans. McFarlane Toys is releasing two toys in October 2018 featuring Stranger Things favorites Barb and Dart.

One of the series’ most beloved characters, Barbara “Barb” Holland has left the Upside Down and can now be found in the form of an action figure. Sporting a classic ’80s blouse and a pair of blue jeans, this seven-inch figurine comes with a retro Trapper Keeper and is designed with 12+points of articulation for dynamic posing. The Barb action figure sits on a stylized Stranger Things branded disk display base and is encased in retro packaging. The action figure will retail for $19.99.

Netflix/McFarlane Toys

Along with Dustin, audiences fell in love with his fast-growing pet Dart. Now you can purchase the squeezable Dart toy, which shares a uncanny likeness to Dart at the polliwog stage and fits perfectly into the palm of a hand. Features include a lizard-like tail and jaws that open when squeezed. Squeezable Dart will retail for 9.99.

Netflix/McFarlane Toys

Netflix/McFarlane Toys

MacFarlane recently announced action figures for Mike, Will, a Punk Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, the Demogorgon, and more.

Production on the third season of the hit Netflix sci-fi drama began last month. A release date has not yet been announced.