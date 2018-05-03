Ah, the things actors do for their art.
In tonight’s episode of The Big Bang Theory, Jerry O’Connell makes his debut as Sheldon’s brother — and he does it while sporting a mullet. Lucky for us, costar Mayim Bialik snagged a behind-the-scenes picture of his ‘do “in all its glory.”
Sheldon’s brother is in town for the nuptials, of course! In the season finale of the CBS comedy, Amy (Bialik) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) will finally tie the knot — and their families are in town! Laurie Metcalf will return as Sheldon’s mom alongside Kathy Bates and magician Teller as the parents of Amy. Even Mark Hamill is joining the fun in a top-secret role. (The crazy, Trump-loving uncle, maybe?) For more, click here.
The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
