Ah, the things actors do for their art.

In tonight’s episode of The Big Bang Theory, Jerry O’Connell makes his debut as Sheldon’s brother — and he does it while sporting a mullet. Lucky for us, costar Mayim Bialik snagged a behind-the-scenes picture of his ‘do “in all its glory.”

The lovely and talented @MrJerryOC makes his @bigbangtheory debut in tonight's episode as Sheldon's brother! I walked in on his mullet fitting and had to get a picture because…wow. Look at it. See it in all its glory tonight at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/CTNWc9HdJ5 — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) May 3, 2018

No that is not Patrick Swayze that is me and I play Sheldon's brother Georgie tomorrow on @bigbangtheory pic.twitter.com/fuYKKyi2So — Jerry O'Connell (@MrJerryOC) May 2, 2018

Amy and Sheldon's wedding IS MY ROYAL WEDDING #BigBangTheory pic.twitter.com/UT1AXaF4zB — Jerry O'Connell (@MrJerryOC) May 4, 2018

Sheldon’s brother is in town for the nuptials, of course! In the season finale of the CBS comedy, Amy (Bialik) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) will finally tie the knot — and their families are in town! Laurie Metcalf will return as Sheldon’s mom alongside Kathy Bates and magician Teller as the parents of Amy. Even Mark Hamill is joining the fun in a top-secret role. (The crazy, Trump-loving uncle, maybe?) For more, click here.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.