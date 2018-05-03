See Jerry O'Connell's painful mullet for The Big Bang Theory

Michael Yarish/CBS
Lynette Rice
May 03, 2018 at 07:00 PM EDT

Ah, the things actors do for their art.

In tonight’s episode of The Big Bang Theory, Jerry O’Connell makes his debut as Sheldon’s brother — and he does it while sporting a mullet. Lucky for us, costar Mayim Bialik snagged a behind-the-scenes picture of his ‘do “in all its glory.”

Sheldon’s brother is in town for the nuptials, of course! In the season finale of the CBS comedy, Amy (Bialik) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) will finally tie the knot — and their families are in town! Laurie Metcalf will return as Sheldon’s mom alongside Kathy Bates and magician Teller as the parents of Amy. Even Mark Hamill is joining the fun in a top-secret role. (The crazy, Trump-loving uncle, maybe?) For more, click here. 

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now