Lock the doors, lower the blinds, fire up the smoke machine, and put on your heels because the new full-length trailer for Ryan Murphy’s FX drama is ready to strike a Pose.

“Focus, children,” Dominique Jackson, one of the many trans actors tapped for this series, says in the preview. “It’s time to remind the world who we are.”

The city is New York, the year is 1987, and the story is about the intersection of various social scenes — including ball culture. What is a ball? M.J. Rodriguez has you covered. “Balls are gatherings of people who are not welcome to gather anywhere else,” she says.

As you can see in the trailer above, voguing is also part of it.

While Pose features faces familiar to American Horror Story, like Evan Peters and Kate Mara, Jackson and Rodriguez are just two of the record-setting number of trans actors tapped for series regular roles. The cast includes James Van Der Beek, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Billy Porter, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Dyllon Burnside, Charlayne Woodard, and Angel Bismark Curiel.

Murphy created the series with Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. Canals is writing the scripts with trans activist Janet Mock, while real-life ball culture performers Hector Xtravaganza, Skylar King, and Sol Williams serve as consultants. In addition, Pose is partnering with Murphy’s Half Foundation to mentor trans directors.

Pose will death drop onto FX with a premiere on Sunday, June 3.