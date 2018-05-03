Mike Myers pays tribute to Austin Powers costar Verne Troyer: 'I miss him'

Mike Myers is opening up about his “sweet” Austin Powers costar Verne Troyer after the actor’s death last month.

“Verne was a fantastic human being,” the actor shared on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “And a great comedian. And I always just want to make that point. As written, Mini-Me is like almost a prop, but he brought it up off the page, made it better than written and we just ended up giving him more and more stuff to do. But a great physical comedian, a great dancer, just a fantastic guy.”

Troyer, who Myers notes wasn’t supposed to survive his teens, died April 21 at the age of 49. The actor was best known for starring in the Austin Powers franchise as Dr. Evil’s (Myers) much smaller clone. The role was so memorable that everywhere Myers goes, including the White House (when President Obama was in office, he makes clear), he’s asked, “How’s Mini-Me?”

“Verne just brought so much love to people,” continued Myers. “Verne was very small, like very small. And every day you see him you go, ‘Wow, that is a small human.’ But by the end of the day you just saw Verne, it sort of just went away. He was just a sweet… he was just part of the cast and fantastic. I miss him.”

Watch the full video above. Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights on ABC at 11:35 p.m. ET.