Last Man Standing may return on Fox

It may be Tim Allen’s turn to ride the revival wave.

Fox is reportedly in early talks to revive Last Man Standing, Allen’s family comedy that was canceled by ABC after six seasons in 2017. The actor seemingly confirmed the possibility via Twitter on Thursday by writing, “They heard all your voices people!! LMS just might be a reality. Keep it up. Who wants more #LastManStanding?”

This is the second time word has circulated of a Last Man Standing revival. Last summer, CMT was considering whether to come to the sitcom’s rescue — but it was a long shot that never came to fruition.

The show’s initial cancellation was met with backlash, especially by some conservative fans who thought the always-on-the-bubble series was dropped because of its Republican star. Allen fueled the fire last September by saying “there is nothing more dangerous to me, especially in this climate, than a funny, likable conservative.” The comedy about a right-leaning dad who struggles to parent his very modern kids averaged 8.1 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 in its final season.

“That was the most dangerous thing because he is mitigated on the show by a family of all women who had a difference of opinions, but [Mike Baxter] was a likable guy and a principled guy, just about work and ethics and all this stuff,” Allen said on Norm Macdonald Live. “I think there’s nothing more dangerous right now than a likable conservative character.”

Even though ABC canceled Last Man Standing, the network still wanted to stay in business with Allen. EW learned there was talk about reviving Home Improvement, the ’90s comedy that starred Allen as a stereotypical dad who worships his tools and sports. Disney CEO Bob Iger was keen on bringing back the comedy for fans to stream online, a source revealed, but the deal never got off the ground because of an ongoing battle over the show’s $1 billion-plus profits. The creators of the series first filed their complaint in 2013 and it’s not over yet.