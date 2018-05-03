Grey's Anatomy: Is April going to die?

Grey’s Anatomy appears to have dropped a major spoiler on how Sarah Drew is leaving the long-running ABC medical drama on Thursday night.

Following Thursday’s episode, a promo for next week’s penultimate hour reveals that Drew’s April Kepner is somehow gravely injured. The doctors of Grey Sloan struggle to save April, with Jackson (Jesse Williams) seen crying over her body as a machine behind him shows she’s flatlined.

Since it was announced that Drew and costar Jessica Capshaw would exit as series regulars, details surrounding their exits have been kept under wraps. The logline for the penultimate episode offered fans a grim possibility, teasing that one of Grey Sloan Memorial’s own will be seriously injured, prompting the team to reflect on what is truly important to them. The promo confirms April is said patient, so it seems highly likely she may meet her maker.

As for Capshaw, fans knew that Geena Davis would return as Dr. Nicole Herman with an interesting proposition for Arizona, while Thursday’s hour also indicated that Arizona has plans to move to New York so her daughter Sofia could be closer to Callie (Sara Ramirez). We’ll find out how it all goes down by the season finale, which will feature Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex’s (Justin Chambers) wedding. Get more details here.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.