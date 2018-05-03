Dietland trailer features Julianna Margulies and the start of a revolution

Plum Kettle has no idea what she’s gotten herself into, but it could lead to a revolution.

In Dietland, Joy Nash stars as Plum, a ghost-writer for Kitty Montgomery (Julianna Margulies in her post-Good Wife role), an editor at one of New York’s hottest fashion magazines. Plum’s job is simple: She writes Kitty’s responses to reader questions. Needless to say, her life is lacking a bit in the excitement department. At least until she’s introduced to a few new faces.

AMC has released the first official trailer for the upcoming series, in which Plum finds herself immersed in what’s described in the trailer as a group of extremists targeting men. From there, things get far more exciting … and even a bit dangerous. The series, which comes from showrunner Marti Nixon (UnREAL) is based on the book by Sarai Walker.

Watch the full trailer above.

Dietland premieres with back-to-back episodes on Monday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC