Desus & Mero call Kim Kardashian's vagina 'the Sunken Place'

Everyone has a theory about what’s going on with Kanye West, who recently took his public flameout from Twitter to the TMZ offices, where he described 400 years of slavery as “a choice.” Is the famously unpredictable musician/fashion designer using drugs? Is he suffering from mental illness? Is it all a publicity stunt? Or… is Kim Kardashian’s vagina to blame? That’s the thesis put forth by Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, hosts of Viceland’s late-night talk show Desus & Mero.

After West refers to President Trump as “my boy” early on in the TMZ interview, Mero did an actual spit take. “Trump is your boy?” he marvels. “Kardashians have got, like, the reverse Erykah Badu effect — you become, like, un-woke once you f— a Kardashian.” Nice takes it a step further, wondering, “Their vaginas are the actual Sunken Place?” Watch:

I’ll pause here to note that blaming Kanye’s terrible judgment, awful opinions, and ridiculous behavior on a woman and/or her vagina is not exactly the most “woke” idea itself, but I still found it incredibly funny. (Does that mean I have a self-hating vagina? Discuss.)

Also, Desus and Mero spend the rest of the 7-minute segment ripping on the person who really is at fault here: Kanye West. When the rapper says that he feels that “blacks and whites” are “one race,” Nice notes wryly, “You gotta have a certain amount of money in your bank account to talk like that.” After all, he continues, all anyone wants from West is “music and sneakers. That’s it. We don’t want you to change the world, none of that s—,” says Nice. “Give us your ugly sneakers and your music.”