Conan is switching up its format, and you’ll be seeing less of Conan O’Brien every night.

TBS announced on Thursday that the late-night talk show Conan will air in 30-minute installments, down from hourlong episodes, starting in 2019. These episodes will feature guests and comedy segments based in and out of the studio, but the overall format will be “less structured.”

Conan, which was launched in 2010, will air Monday through Thursday, as it does now. O’Brien, who kicked off his hosting career in 1993 with NBC’s Late Night with Conan O’Brien, currently stands as the longest-tenured host in late night.

The network also announced that O’Brien will hit the road with a comedy tour later this year as part of an expanded partnership with Team Coco, headed up by newly appointed chief brand officer Billy Parks, that covers television, original digital material, and live events. O’Brien will host a multi-city tour featuring a team of comics working under the Team Coco umbrella.

“Since I inherited my Late Night show in 1993, TV has changed exponentially,” said O’Brien in a statement. “I’d like to think I have evolved with many of these changes, but now it’s time to take the next leap. A half-hour show will give me the time to do a higher percentage of the comedy in, and out, of the studio that I love and that seems to resonate in this new digital world. It’s still going to be me hosting a very silly show, but I want segments on my half-hour program to link to digital content, deepening the experience for my younger fans, and confusing my older ones.”

The show will continue to grow its Conan Without Border travel specials, which feature O’Brien hosting the show all over the globe, from countries including Cuba, Italy, and Israel. And Team Coco will make all shows from his Late Night years available digitally.