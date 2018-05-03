Gayle King on new Charlie Rose allegations: ‘I feel sick to my stomach’

"I have a very bad case of deja vu, I have to say. I feel sick to my stomach. I don't know what to say about this." —

CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King spoke out Thursday after a Washington Post report detailed new allegations against her former colleague Charlie Rose, saying on that morning’s broadcast that she was experiencing “a very bad case of deja vu.”

Rose had been fired from his positions at CBS and PBS last year following the publication of a report from The Washington Post that detailed sexual misconduct claims from eight different women. Additional claims from four other women were discovered in the aftermath — three from an internal CBS investigation and another from a NBC News report. Rose, at the time, apologized for his actions, but stated, “I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate.”

On Thursday, another article published by The Washington Post brought to light allegations from 27 more women, including claims of groping and making lewd remarks.

“Your story is unfair and inaccurate,” read a statement from Rose given to The Post.

“I feel sick to my stomach and I don’t know what to say about this,” King said Thursday on CBS This Morning. “When the story first broke I said Charlie was my friend. I still consider him a friend. I know that’s probably not the politically correct thing to say at this moment, but I don’t believe in abandoning friends when they’re down. That said, this is very troubling, very disturbing and you can’t discount what these women are saying.”

While King reaffirmed that her CBS team is “not running away” from covering the story, she said, “I don’t know what more we can do to Charlie Rose, except a public flogging.”

“He’s gone, he’s not coming back to CBS News. Norah O’Donnell, John Dickerson, and I are the new team,” she continued. “We are working very hard here. I know that we bring up quality broadcasts surrounded by a quality team, and all we can continue to do is do the best possible job that we can. But you see these allegations, you hear the stories, and it just makes you sick all over again. And I don’t know what to do or say about it.”

King has been commenting on the Rose situation since those first reports came out last November. “I’m sick of handling it,” she said.

