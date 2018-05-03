The Sinner has found its next star.

EW has confirmed that Carrie Coon, who can currently be seen as Proxima Midnight in Avengers: Infinity War, has been cast to follow in Jessica Biel’s footsteps as the new lead of the USA Network drama. She’ll play Vera, “a formidable, mysterious woman who struggles between upholding the ideals of the community she leads and fulfilling her own desires.” USA has also announced that The Sinner’s second season will premiere in August.

Developed by Derek Simonds, The Sinner was initially conceived as a one-and-done limited series, but earned a second-season renewal on the strength of strong ratings and reviews. Biel executive-produced and starred in the reverse-whodunnit thriller, which explored the motivation behind a suburban mother’s senseless, brutal killing of a man in public, and she earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

Season 2 will bring Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) back to his rural New York hometown to investigate a new, gruesome crime: parents murdered by their 11-year-old son, with no apparent motive. Also joining the cast opposite Pullman and Coon are Natalie Paul (The Deuce) as Heather, a local detective-in-training who calls for Ambrose’s help, and Hannah Gross (Mindhunter) as Marin, Heather’s high school best friend, who disappeared from town.

Coon is best known for her lead roles in HBO’s The Leftovers, as Nora Durst, and the third season of FX’s Fargo, as Gloria Burgle, for which she netted her first Emmy nomination. She has also received acclaim for her work on stage, having scored a Tony nomination for her 2012 Broadway debut in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and in film, gaining particular attention for her wry supporting turn in Gone Girl.

Biel returns as executive producer for season 2, but there’s no word yet whether she’ll reprise her season 1 role. In December, Biel indicated she’d remain involved creatively in The Sinner’s second season, but not necessarily as an actor. “We’re starting fresh again,” she told EW. “I will definitely be involved in some way! I hope somebody writes me into the show, if we can figure it out. We will figure it out if it’s possible, but we want to be authentic to the show.”