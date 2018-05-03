Meek Mill teaming with Amazon for six-part docuseries

Meek Mill is headed to Amazon.

It’s been just over a week since the rapper (born Robert Rihmeek Williams) was released from jail after serving five months for a violation of his probation. Upon his release, Mill cited police misconduct, pledging to use his platform to help others “fight this unjust situation.” And now he’s doing just that with an Amazon six-part documentary series.

The untitled project, announced Thursday, will follow Meek’s battle for exoneration and post-prison life, while also attempting to expose flaws and corruption in the criminal justice system.

“I’m grateful for this unique opportunity to share my story and I look forward to collaborating with Amazon Prime Video, Roc Nation and The Intellectual Property Corporation on this incredible series,” he said in a statement. “Not only will this documentary give viewers an unprecedented look at my life, but it will also allow me to use my public platform to highlight the need for criminal justice reform.”

The docuseries is expected to premiere in 2019 on Amazon Prime.