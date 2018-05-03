This is one American Woman you won’t ask to stay away.

Ahead of the show’s summer premiere on Paramount Network, EW has the exclusive premiere of the first trailer for the upcoming dramedy starring Alicia Silverstone as a newly single mother fighting to reclaim her footing in the patriarchal abyss of 1975 Los Angeles.

Loosely based on Real Housewives personality Kyle Richard’s early life, American Woman follows Bonnie Nolan (Silverstone) as she forges a new life for herself and her young daughters after leaving her husband in the era of women’s lib, feathered hair, and an unyielding barrage of ascots.

“Bonnie is sort of a trophy wife. Her job is to be the mommy… she’s a devoted mother and spends her day looking beautiful for her husband when he comes home. That’s what she chose to do. She’s a Beverly Hills woman in a sexy time, but then something happens and everything goes wrong,” Silverstone previously told EW of her character. “Even though she’s a trophy wife, she’s smart and feisty, but once she’s crossed, be careful. She’s really dangerous and incredibly unpredictable. That’s what I love: She’s complex.”

In addition to a strong supporting cast (including Mena Suvari, Cheyenne Jackson, James Tupper, and Jennifer Bartels), the vocals of Grammy-winning recording artist Kelly Clarkson also appear in the preview as the American Idol champ belts a modern rendition of The Guess Who’s classic rock song “American Woman,” which serves as the program’s theme.

“There’s relief watching [Bonnie],” Silverstone continued of the character co-created by 30 Rock producer John Riggi and Shameless developer John Wells. “This woman loves her kids ferociously, but she’s also really reckless and does really bad things. She’s a contradiction: she’s a wild, ferocious creature, and she’s a badass, but she’s also terrified underneath.”

American Woman premieres Thursday, June 7 at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. Watch EW’s exclusive trailer for the show above.