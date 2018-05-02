The Office: Jenna Fischer reveals what Pam said to Michael during their goodbye

After seven years, The Office fans finally know what she said.

Okay, not in that way. On Tuesday, Pam’s (Jenna Fischer) final words to Michael (Steve Carell) in his last scene were revealed by Fischer herself.

In the scene, which you can rewatch below, the self- and mug-proclaimed World’s Best Boss departs Scranton’s Dunder-Mifflin branch, only to miss his former co-worker while heading to the airport. But at the terminal, Pam catches up to him, after Michael has removed his microphone and Pam has removed her shoes in order to reach him in time. They hug and have a conversation that the cameras can’t pick up, and that leaves Pam teary-eyed.

During an Instagram live video this week, the actress revealed that she didn’t just leave him with a simple goodbye, but that in her final scene with Carell, she spoke as Pam — and as herself, improvising a farewell that reflected how much he and his character mattered to her. “That was me talking to Steve,” she told her followers. “I told him all the ways I was going to miss him when we left our show. Those were real tears and a real goodbye. That was a really emotional scene.”

The reveal came as part of a live Q&A with her fans, who also asked her to choose her favorite episodes (“Dinner Party” and “Health Care,” for those wondering) and which ones she recently rewatched (that would be “Branch Wars”).

Fischer currently stars in ABC's Splitting Up Together