The Handmaid's Tale has been renewed for a third season

Sara Vilkomerson
May 02, 2018 at 09:53 AM EDT

Looks like we won’t be leaving Gilead anytime soon. In perhaps the least-surprising-yet-still-welcome news, Hulu announced Wednesday that The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for a third season.

The second season of the critically acclaimed series — which was the first streaming series to take home both the Golden Globe and Emmy Award for best drama series — has already doubled its audience from last season. Based on the classic novel by Margaret Atwood it stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, and Samira Wiley.

The second season is currently airing on Hulu. For more on The Handmaid’s Tale, head to our recent cover story.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now