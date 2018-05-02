Looks like we won’t be leaving Gilead anytime soon. In perhaps the least-surprising-yet-still-welcome news, Hulu announced Wednesday that The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for a third season.

The second season of the critically acclaimed series — which was the first streaming series to take home both the Golden Globe and Emmy Award for best drama series — has already doubled its audience from last season. Based on the classic novel by Margaret Atwood it stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, and Samira Wiley.

The second season is currently airing on Hulu. For more on The Handmaid’s Tale, head to our recent cover story.