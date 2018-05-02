The Affair: Noah can't let Helen go in tantalizing season 4 trailer

When The Affair returns for its fourth season, the web of lovers will only grow larger — and even more tangled than before.

The Showtime series, which follows the aftermath of an affair that destroyed two marriages, finds the central foursome — Noah (Dominic West), Helen (Maura Tierney), Alison (Ruth Wilson), and Cole (Joshua Jackson) — all involved in new relationships when season 4 begins. And in a newly released trailer, it’s clear that none of them have found the perfect lives they’re looking for, because forgiveness doesn’t come easy despite how far they’ve come.

There’s Noah, who’s clinging to being part of Helen’s new life with Dr. Vic (Omar Metwally) while also resenting his place in it. There’s Alison, who has a new love interest in a Marine veteran named Ben (Ramon Rodriguez) but fears the possibility of more pain. There’s Cole, who can’t move past the way Alison managed to move on. “I hate that you gave up on me,” he says. “I hate that I can’t give up on you.” And, most intriguingly, there’s a missing-person case at the center of it all that threatens to break the very shaky foundation they’ve all built since that fateful summer in Montauk.

Created by writer-producer Sarah Treem (House of Cards, In Treatment) and Hagai Levi (In Treatment), The Affair also adds Sanaa Lathan as a series regular in season 4, along with guest stars Russell Hornsby, Christopher Meyer, Amy Irving, and Phoebe Tonkin.

Watch the new trailer above. The Affair returns June 17 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.