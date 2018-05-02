Swamp Thing TV series in the works from 'Aquaman' director James Wan

A Swamp Thing TV series in the works.

Aquaman director James Wan is on the producing team for this new version of the iconic character, with a script-to-series order for the SVOD service DC Universe.

The logline: “When CDC researcher Abby Arcane returns to her childhood home of Houma, Louisiana, in order to investigate a deadly swamp-born virus, she develops a surprising bond with scientist Alec Holland — only to have him tragically taken from her. But as powerful forces descend on Houma, intent on exploiting the swamp’s mysterious properties for their own purposes, Abby will discover that the swamp holds mystical secrets, both horrifying and wondrous — and the potential love of her life may not be dead after all.”

Mark Verheiden (Battlestar Galactica) and Gary Dauberman (IT) are writers on the project with producers including Wan, Mark Verheiden, Gary Dauberman, and Michael Clear.

Swamp Thing is planned for a 2019 launch.