Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot gets title — and first official look at its adorable star

Netflix’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot now has a title — and an official first look at star Kiernan Shipka.

Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared both on Wednesday, tweeting, “It’s official! Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is our title! Something wicked this way comes.” The reveal came along with a shot of Shipka in costume as the titular character (previously played by Melissa Joan Hart in the ’90s sitcom).

The title isn’t a shock considering the series is based on the Archie Comics graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Hailing from Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale) and Greg Berlanti (Arrow), the dark coming-of-age reboot will chronicle the origin and adventures of the half-witch, half-mortal in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist.

Joining Shipka in Chilling Adventures, which has already been picked up for two seasons, are Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, and a new cat as Salem Saberhagen.