ABC’s Roseanne revival has slipped in the ratings again.

The comedy averaged 10.3 million viewers and a 2.5 rating Tuesday night.

The was enough to easily dominate Tuesday night in the young adult demo, but Roseanne fell behind CBS’ NCIS in total viewers for the first time.

The show has shed 43 percent of its audience since it’s record-breaking premiere on March 27.

The airing comes after Roseanne took a break for repeats last week, a movie that rarely helps improve a show’s numbers.

ABC has already renewed the comedy for a second season.