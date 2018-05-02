Roseanne ratings fall again

James Hibberd
May 02, 2018 at 11:36 AM EDT

ABC’s Roseanne revival has slipped in the ratings again.

The comedy averaged 10.3 million viewers and a 2.5 rating Tuesday night.

The was enough to easily dominate Tuesday night in the young adult demo, but Roseanne fell behind CBS’ NCIS in total viewers for the first time.

The show has shed 43 percent of its audience since it’s record-breaking premiere on March 27.

The airing comes after Roseanne took a break for repeats last week, a movie that rarely helps improve a show’s numbers.

ABC has already renewed the comedy for a second season.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now