Mindy Kaling's Four Weddings and a Funeral limited series coming to Hulu

Mindy Kaling is bringing another romantic comedy to Hulu.

On Wednesday, the streaming service officially announced a limited series order for Kaling’s Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Written and executive produced by Kaling and Matt Warburton, the project is inspired by the 1994 Academy Award-nominated film, which starred Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell. The series marks a return to Hulu for Kaling, who last year wrapped her six-season run as the star and creator of The Mindy Project.

In addition to the Four Weddings announcement, the streaming platform’s busy Wednesday morning including a third season renewal for The Handmaid’s Tale, while EW exclusively released the premiere date and new teaser for Stephen King and J.J. Abrams’ Castle Rock.