Mindy Kaling's Four Weddings and a Funeral limited series coming to Hulu

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Derek Lawrence
May 02, 2018 at 11:06 AM EDT

Mindy Kaling is bringing another romantic comedy to Hulu.

On Wednesday, the streaming service officially announced a limited series order for Kaling’s Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Written and executive produced by Kaling and Matt Warburton, the project is inspired by the 1994 Academy Award-nominated film, which starred Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell. The series marks a return to Hulu for Kaling, who last year wrapped her six-season run as the star and creator of The Mindy Project.

In addition to the Four Weddings announcement, the streaming platform’s busy Wednesday morning including a third season renewal for The Handmaid’s Tale, while EW exclusively released the premiere date and new teaser for Stephen King and J.J. Abrams’ Castle Rock.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now