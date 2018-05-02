Empire renewed for fifth season

Empire‘s reign will continue.

Fox’s drama has been renewed for a fifth season — and for good reason. While the show’s ratings have declined significantly over the years, it still squeaks into the list of top 10 entertainment shows on TV.

“Empire is as compelling, emotional, and unpredictable as it ever was,” said Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn. “We are so proud of our amazing cast, led by Terrence [Howard] and Taraji [P. Henson], who deliver powerful performances week after week. We’d also like to thank our tremendous creative team … whose inspired storytelling continues to create the unforgettable, jaw-dropping OMG moments that have always been signature to Empire.”

Fox didn’t release the number of episodes, but the network has ordered 18 episodes per season recently.

The drama is averaging 11.3 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. Wednesday night’s new episode features Forest Whitaker and Alfre Woodard as guest stars.