Ellen DeGeneres apologizes to Jenna Dewan for introducing her as 'Tatum'

Back in April, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum announced they were splitting after eight years of marriage. The couple were so recognizable together for so long (ever since they first connected on 2005’s Step Up) that some people are still adjusting to the change.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, DeGeneres hosted Dewan alongside her World of Dance co-hosts Derek Hough, Ne-Yo, and Jennifer Lopez. DeGeneres first introduced the actress as “Jenna Dewan-Tatum,” before later apologizing for the mistake.

“I have to say, before we go to break, I’m so sorry how I introduced you, it was just such a habit,” DeGeneres said. “I just have to say, the way that you and Channing are handling everything is beautiful for your daughter. The statements have been great. I apologize. I just have known both of you for so long, and I’m so used to saying it.”

“Honestly, thank you and everybody for all the love and support,” Dewan said. “I mean, it’s truly so moving. It’s all love.”

