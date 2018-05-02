Judging by EW’s exclusive clip above, it looks like RuPaul’s Drag Race star Eureka O’Hara might need some Divine intervention to pull off an ace impersonation of the departed drag queen ahead of season 10’s Snatch Game. So, naturally, Mama Ru went ahead and invited Satan herself — otherwise known as season 6 champ Bianca Del Rio — to set for a little pep talk.

“As far as Divine, I actually find a lot of inspiration from her character for Eureka the character herself,” O’Hara tells RuPaul and Del Rio as she decides between the frequent John Waters collaborator and child reality star Honey Boo-Boo for her Snatch Game character. “She wasn’t afraid to be ridiculous. I’m not afraid to be silly and ridiculous either.”

When it comes down to embodying Divine’s personality, however, O’Hara still has a long way to go.

“Filth! Filth is my life. I am Divine. Condone cannibalism! Kill everyone! Blood! I love the taste of it. Hot, freshly killed blood!” she wails, and without missing a beat, RuPaul shades the living hell out of her: “Ok, now do Divine!” he says.

“If you have to tell us, it wasn’t convincing,” Del Rio quips. “Honey Boo-Boo is really funny, that show alone, I always say it’s on The Learning Channel and it just shows you what you don’t want to be. It is quite amusing. The child is hysterical. I don’t know if she realizes she’s funny or if it’s just the inbreeding, but it’s really amusing.”

Later, RuPaul cautions O’Hara about sticking to what she knows and then “going for the jugular” when it comes to character selection.

“I will do my best,” a visibly shaken O’Hara promises. “Trust me.”

Tune in to RuPaul’s Drag Race Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET on VH1 to see if Eureka sticks to her guns or flips the script, and be sure to catch EW’s exclusive sneak peek at season 10’s Snatch Game prep above.