Another major Arrow actor exiting ahead of season 7

Another long-time cast member will be exiting Arrow this year.

Paul Blackthorne will not be returning to the flagship CW super show as a series regular for season 7, EW has learned. Details surrounding how his character, Mayor Quentin Lance, will be written out are being kept under wraps.

An original character since the pilot, Lance has undergone quite the transformation over the last six seasons. As the father of the presumed dead Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), Quentin long held a grudge against Oliver (Stephen Amell) for getting her killed on the Queen’s Gambit. He also initially despised Oliver’s vigilante alter ego the Hood before slowly coming to work in tandem with the Emerald Archer, eventually discovering Oliver and the Green Arrow were one and the same.

Despite his struggles with alcoholism in the wake of losing both of his daughters — Laurel to Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) and Sara initially at the hands of Thea (Willa Holland) before being resurrected — Quentin went on to be deputy mayor of Star City. He recently succeeded Oliver as mayor after the latter was arrested.

Blackthorne’s exit comes on the heels of Holland also leaving Arrow back in March. Though the show was recently renewed for a seventh season, season 6 is typically when actors’ initial contracts are up, hence these two exits.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.