Ariana Grande may not have any tears left to cry, but her fans were overcome with emotion when the pop star surprised them on Tuesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

As part of a special takeover, the 24-year-old singer sang, appeared in skits, and took part in a sit-down interview with Fallon. One of the highlights of the night was when fans of the pop diva were treated to a sing-along with Grande herself to her 2014 hit “One Last Time.”

“I’m here with the one and only Ariana Grande, and we’re gonna do something really fun here in the next room,” Fallon said while standing next to a smiling Grande. “We have some of Ariana’s biggest fans, and they’re gonna do a cover thinking it’s a fan video. What they don’t know is that she’s actually right next to them, listening live, and we’re gonna surprise them.”

What follows are a lot of excited shrieks, screams, and giggles, as one by one the singer surprises each fan. Our favorite moment comes when Fallon and Grande dance in behind the singer, remove his headphones and, upon seeing the singer, he falls to the floor in shock and joy. Another highlight? Grande surprises an 11-year-old fan, the youngest one shown, who immediately starts to cry and gives the superstar a huge hug. “I love you so much!” she excitedly tells Grande.

In addition to surprising her lucky fans and doing her best Kendrick Lamar karaoke impression (which was pretty spot on), she also revealed that her upcoming album, scheduled for release this summer, will be entitled Sweetener.