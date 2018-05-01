Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon will cover royal wedding as Cord and Tish for HBO

After Cord and Tish duped certain Amazon subscribers during the Rose Bowl Parade, let’s see if they can do it again when they return to cover the royal wedding.

Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon will revive their comedic personas, health and fitness expert Cord Hosenbeck (Ferrell) and L.A. Law alum Tish Cattigan (Shannon), for The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish! on HBO. The special, produced by Funny or Die, will air live on Saturday, May 19 at 7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT and repeat later that night at 9:45 p.m. ET/PT.

Cord has “stress odor” he’s so excited, as he remarked in the first promo, above.

“This wedding is going to be a blast,” Cord said in a “statement” through the network. “There will be more luxury packed into that church than all the Bed, Bath & Beyonds combined.”

Their old friend Tim Meadows, as well as other special guests, will join Cord and Tish as they provide commentary on Meghan Markle’s marriage ceremony to Prince Harry. Maybe now would be a good time to reiterate that they aren’t actual anchors. Based on angry comments left by Amazon viewers when the duo hosted the Rose Bowl parade in January, some people didn’t understand that.

So, again, Cord and Tish — otherwise known as a “dressing for success” author and a former Miss Arizona — are probably going to drop some F-bombs. Be prepared.