Westworld renewed for season 3

Westworld‘s story will continue beyond season 2.

HBO has renewed the acclaimed sci-fi drama for a third season.

The move isn’t exactly a surprise given the amount of critical buzz the show generates, its solid ratings, and its love from Emmy voters.

Ratings for the first two episodes of season 2 have been down slightly from the first season, which was HBO’s most popular first-year series ever.

But there’s one big question on the horizon: When will Westworld return? The gap between seasons 1 and 2 was nearly a year and a half — skipping 2017. It certainly seems possible that the show could return next year, though it almost certainly wouldn’t be back in the spring again like this year.

“It’s an ongoing conversation with our friends at HBO,” said showrunner Jonathan Nolan when recently asked by EW how long it would take for another season. “With a show of this scope and scale, we’re not interested in doing the compromised version. We want the show to get bigger and bigger and more ambitious, and this takes time. We want to take all the time we need to get it right.”

Westworld airs Sundays on HBO. Here’s EW’s deep-dive recap of “Reunion,” which unscrambles the most recent episode into chronological order.