Survivor: Vote for who should have won every season

At the end of every season of Survivor, a group of recently eliminated contestants vote as to who should win the game from among the last two or three players still in contention. Some people vote for the person who dominated in challenges. Others vote for who they feel ran the game strategically. Some go for the person they like the most. Others vote for the person who is not the person that beat them because they can’t bring themselves to reward the one responsible for their ouster. And then there are some people who ask the finalists to pick a number between 1 and 10. The point is, everyone has their own criteria.

Sometimes the majority of fans agree with the final vote. Sometimes they do not. But what if viewers actually had the ability to cast a vote themselves? This is not a completely foreign concept. Obviously, talent reality shows like American Idol, The Voice, America’s Got Talent, Dancing with the Stars, and So You Think You Can Dance all rely on fan voting, but even CBS’ Big Brother has experimented with it. Fans decided the winner of Big Brother season 1 as well as CBS All Access’ Big Brother: Over the Top in 2016.

But what if Survivor fans could have voted for each of that show’s 35 seasons? Would those votes have matched what happened on the program itself or not? We decided to find out. Over the next 4 pages we have listed all 35 completed Survivor seasons along wth the result, a photo (so you can match the name to the face, in case you forgot), and a poll so that you can vote from among the finalists for who you think should have won.

Do you go Hatch or Wigglesworth? Tina or Colby? Yul or Ozzy or Becky? Sandra or Parvati or Russell? Ben or Chrissy or Ryan? These are just a few of the tantalizing decisions awaiting you. And if you are among those who believe the jury is always right, please note that this is not intended to invalidate the results from the actual show, but rather serves as a fun exercise to see how the fan vote would match up to what actually happened out there on the island.

So how will it match up? Let’s find out! Get voting and we will then tabulate all the responses and let you know soon who wins the fan vote for each season of Survivor. (Click through all four pages to vote for all 35 seasons.)

Survivor: Borneo

Richard Hatch defeats Kelly Wigglesworth 4-3

Kelly, Richard CBS





**********

Survivor: The Australian Outback

Tina Wesson defeats Colby Donaldson 4-3

Tina, Colby CBS

**********

Survivor: Africa

Ethan Zohn defeats Kim Johnson 5-2

Ethan, Kim Monty Brinton/CBS

**********

Survivor: Marquesas

Vecepia Towery defeats Neleh Dennis 4-3

Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS

**********

Survivor: Thailand

Brian Heidik defeats Clay Jordan 4-3

Monty Brinton/CBS

**********

Survivor: The Amazon

Jenna Morasca defeats Matthew von Ertfelda 6-1

John Filo/CBS

**********

Survivor: Pearl Islands

Sandra Diaz-Twine defeats Lillian Morris 6-1

Monty Brinton/CBS

**********

Survivor: All-Stars

Amber Brkich defeats Boston Rob Mariano 4-3

Monty Brinton/CBS

**********

Survivor: Vanuatu

Chris Daugherty defeats Twila Tanner 5-2

Monty Brinton/CBS