Justin Timberlake reveals he may have hooked up with a Spice Girl

The guys from *NSYNC make a surprise appearance alongside Justin Timberlake on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, but that isn’t the most startling moment!

During an hour-long interview with DeGeneres in which they cover everything from that viral “It’s Gonna Be May” meme to his bromance with LeBron James, Timberlake welcomes the rest of the ’90s boy band members (Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Joey Fatone) into the studio to play a game of “Never Have I Ever.”

*NSYNC, who on Monday was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, seems to answer the questions pretty honestly, taking a moment to really consider the answers to the questions. Some fun facts we learn about the boy band? They’ve all hooked up with someone on a tour bus, but haven’t all hooked up with someone double their ages. Also, they’ve all definitely forgotten their own song lyrics on stage, but have refrained from hooking up with someone while listening to *NSYNC songs.

If you’re spotting a theme to the questions, you’re very astute. The big romantic reveal came in the form of Timberlake confessing that he maybe, might have, has possibly hooked up with a Spice Girl! If only we knew which one…

